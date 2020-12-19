Burial park opens for families to reflect in nature on Christmas Day
- Credit: Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park.
A nature-focused burial park is offering families the chance to reflect on the year passed and remember their loved ones, as it plans to open to visitors on Christmas day.
Norfolk Bluebell Wood Burial Park at Hainford, near Norwich, is an 18-acre parkland site, nature oasis and place of comfort for families to remember those they have lost.
But this year, more than ever, many have been reminded the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of cherishing each moment with friends and family.
Andrew Morton, park manager, said: “That is true all year round – but we have found it is especially true at Christmas.
“And that has never been more pertinent than in this Covid-hit year of 2020, which where family and friends have had to cope with additional heartache relating to limited numbers, social distancing and face coverings at the funeral service of their loved one.
“If opening on Christmas Day helps, then we would love people to have the freedom to visit.”
The site features four peaceful and unique habitats - two distinct woodlands, a grassy glade, a woodland meadow.
As well as a wildflower meadow and a ceremonial hall, which was unveiled earlier this year.
Mr Morton added: “People are drawn back here time and time and time again to be at one both with nature and the family members or friends who are no longer present. Hundreds of interments and ash scatterings have taken place here over the past five years. The overwhelming feedback we get is about how beneficial and comforting the setting has been, both at the time as well as on repeated subsequent visits.
“That’s a particularly relevant message in the present climate. Every day when we turn on the TV, listen to the radio or read the newspaper, we hear how many more people have died in the last 24 hours from Covid-19.
“There are so many constant reminders of death all around. In the midst of the widespread sadness, we are encouraging people to experience the peace that can be found through a bond with nature, enabling them to reflect positively. It has such a huge part to play in the healing process.”
The park marked its fifth anniversary earlier this month by creating a short film clip, which can be found on its Facebook page and website, https://www.facebook.com/451349821742580/videos/524212195202721
For further information visit www.norfolkbluebellwood.co.uk.