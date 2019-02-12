Norfolk charity to give member a ‘stunning send-off’ with cortege of over twenty bikers

Clive Currington was one of the first members of Norfolk Blood Bikes, a charity which transports donated blood across the county. He died on February 14. Archant

More than twenty bikers from a Norfolk charity that transports donated blood will give one of their late members a stunning send-off at his funeral.

Clive Currington, 48, one of the earliest members of SERV Norfolk, better known as Norfolk Blood Bikes, died on Valentine’s Day.

He had volunteered to join before the organisation had even been properly launched.

His funeral will be held on Wednesday (March 6) when Norfolk Blood Bikes members will escort the funeral cortege from his parents’ home in Cambridge to the city’s crematorium.

SERV Norfolk’s Ian Grimes said: ““He was a gentle, really nice, genuine and quiet guy and a trusted rider and controller who always had your back when you were out in the middle of the night and knew the job inside out.”

Norfolk Blood Bikes is a charity run entirely by volunteers.

They transport blood, donated breast milk, lab samples & medical items for the NHS, free of charge.