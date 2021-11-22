Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Norfolk farm

Bird flu has been found at a farm near Wells - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

An outbreak of bird flu has been declared at a farm near Wells.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed avian influenza H5N1 in birds at the premises on Sunday night and further testing is currently underway to determine the pathogenicity of the strain.

There are now 3km and 10km temporary control zones in place around the farm.

The map shows the 3km and 10km temporary control zones in place around the farm near Wells. - Credit: Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

Bird flu primarily affects birds but can also impact humans and other mammals.

The news comes after a national bird flu prevention zone was declared earlier this month in order to prevent the spread of the disease which damaged East Anglia's poultry industry last winter.

It has now become a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the country to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.