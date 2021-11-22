News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bird flu outbreak confirmed at Norfolk farm

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 7:28 AM November 22, 2021
Updated: 7:47 AM November 22, 2021
Defra has urged poultry keepers to guard against the winter bird flu threat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bird flu has been found at a farm near Wells - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

An outbreak of bird flu has been declared at a farm near Wells.

The Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs confirmed avian influenza H5N1 in birds at the premises on Sunday night and further testing is currently underway to determine the pathogenicity of the strain.

There are now 3km and 10km temporary control zones in place around the farm.

The map shows the 3km and 10km temporary control zones in place around the farm near Wells.

The map shows the 3km and 10km temporary control zones in place around the farm near Wells. - Credit: Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

Bird flu primarily affects birds but can also impact humans and other mammals.

The news comes after a national bird flu prevention zone was declared earlier this month in order to prevent the spread of the disease which damaged East Anglia's poultry industry last winter.

It has now become a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the country to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks.

Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Data

House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas

Maja Anushka

Logo Icon
Marlingford Road property in Easton, subject of a high court case

Planning and Development

Single storey extension branded 'flagrant abuse of planning system'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
A funeral procession for Emma Constable goes through Dereham town centre

'Bright and beautiful' mum Emma given fitting send-off

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon