Norfolk bike designer who helped Great Britain to Olympic glory dies

A legendary Norfolk bike designer who helped Chris Boardman to win gold at the 1992 Olympics has died.

Mike Burrows was best known for designing the 108 bike which was ridden by Chris Boardman to victory at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

He died on Monday, August 15.

In a tweet, Boardman expressed his sadness at Mr Burrows' death before describing him as the "godfather" of his craft.

He said: "Very sad to hear Mike Burrows, the designer of the Lotus bike, passed away today.

"He was the godfather of modern bicycle design and my life would not have been the same without his influence."

It was a bike Boardman described as “the most elegant, beautiful piece of machinery that’s ever been designed”.

Boardman's result at the games were Great Britain's first gold medal since the 1920 Olympics and helped put British cycling on the map.

His Lotus 108, with a carbon composite frame designed to minimise wind resistance and drag, led to the Lotus 110.

In 1994, Boardman rode it to win the first day of the Tour de France at Lille, achieving the fastest ever average speed at 55.152kph in a Tour de France time trial. The record stood for 21 years.

But the 108 remains the framebuilder’s original masterpiece, with its sculpted monocoque frame, single-sided chainstay and mono-blade fork.

As recently as 2019, Mr Burrows still designed, modified and repaired bicycles from his Rackheath workshop - and cycled every day.