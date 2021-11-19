News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk revealed as national hotspot for treasure finds

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:03 AM November 19, 2021
Picture of the coins found near King's Lynn.

Picture of the coins found near King's Lynn. - Credit: The Trustees of the British Museum.

Norfolk has been named as the top county in the UK for treasure finds.

Figures from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport revealed that 249 finds had been made in the east of England in 2021, nearly a quarter of the 1,077 discoveries made in the country.

Norfolk topped the list of counties with 104 discoveries — nearly 10pc of the national total. 

The finds have gone on to help museums, with donated items bolstering their collections.

Post-medieval gilded silver heart and arrows pendant found in Norfolk. An inquest into the item has

Post-medieval gilded silver heart and arrows pendant found in Norfolk. - Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Coroners Court

Norwich Castle Museum obtained 15 finds — the second-largest museum acquisition in the UK and 12pc of all objects found in the county.

One of the recent finds was a gilded silver heart, arrows pendant and a gold ornament. Found near Reepham, the objects date from the Bronze Age and the post-medieval era.

Between 2014 and 2020, 151 gold medieval coins were also found near King's Lynn. It is thought to be the largest hoard discovered in Britain. The coins were made in Europe between 570 and 630.

Two Black Death era gold coins were also found near Reepham — an "extremely rare" 23-carat gold 'leopard' issued in 1344 and a gold noble minted in 1351-2.

Norfolk

