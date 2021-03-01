Norfolk-based soldiers raise £5,000 after running 3,000 miles

Published: 6:21 PM March 1, 2021

The 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards, also known as The Welsh Cavalry took on a mammoth 2945-mile run this morning to raise money for Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to making life-changing requests for seriously ill children come true. - Credit: MOD

A group of Norfolk-based soldiers dotted around the world have raised £5,000 in just 24 hours for charity.

The 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards, also known as The Welsh Cavalry took on a mammoth 2945-mile run this morning to raise money for Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to making life-changing requests for seriously ill children come true. - Credit: MOD

The 1st Queen's Dragoon Guards, also known as The Welsh Cavalry, took on a mammoth combined 2,945-mile run on Monday to raise money for Dreams and Wishes, a charity dedicated to making life-changing requests for seriously ill children come true.

Each of the cavalry's five squadrons took part by running 589 miles, whether they were at Robertson Barracks in Swanton Morley, deployed in Poland or across the pond.

Event organiser regimental sergeant major WO1 David Chant - Credit: MOD

Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 David Chant, the event organiser, said: "We have always celebrated St David's Day and this year I thought it was important to do something that brought us all together.

"We have raised lots of money for a really important charity and done something together, albeit apart."

To donate to the fundraiser visit https://tinyurl.com/bk5ddmfm