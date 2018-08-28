Search

Trust helps young people volunteer in Hondurus and work in the Dominican Republic

PUBLISHED: 16:02 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 10 January 2019

Students at Wayland Academy attending Renew Your Future workshop. Picture: Mason Trust

Archant

A Norfolk-based charity that helps young people fulfil their potential had its most successful year to date, and intends to better that record in 2019.

The Mason Trust helped 64 young people achieve their dreams in 2018 by personal funding.

These included a volunteering trip to Honduras and a medical placement in the Dominican Republic.

Since 2008 the trust has made 395 grants totalling £602,000 helping 6,000 people.

Grants from both the Dudgeon Community Fund and the Sheringham Shoal Community Funds enabled the charity to deliver Renew Your Future energy day workshops to five secondary schools in Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk and Breckland.

Trust founder Yvonne Mason said: “Our aim for 2019 is to continue in the same vein, providing even more of our young people with funding for particular projects, global experiences, ambitions and vocations, and by providing an insight into the world of industry and its many facets.”

