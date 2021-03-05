News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Working to prevent badger persecution in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:42 AM March 5, 2021   
The Norfolk Badger Trust looked after this badger called Betty.

Betty the badger, who was looked after by the Norfolk Badger Trust - Credit: Submitted

The chairman of a Norfolk badger welfare charity has spoken about the work being carried out during lockdown and why the county has been lacking in services to protect the animals.

Formed in 2015, the Norfolk Badger Trust addressed the lack of a publicly available group in the county able to interact with the public, police and wildlife organisations in relation to badger welfare.

The trust was initially formed after chairman Luke Douglas and a friend realised there was a lack of work being taken to help combat badger persecution. 

Jamey Redway and Luke Douglas of the Norfolk Badger Trust

Jamey Redway and Luke Douglas of the Norfolk Badger Trust - Credit: Submitted

Mr Douglas said: "Norfolk unfortunately does still see some badger persecution so the work we do is very important to prevent, deter and detect this.

"It is also great to have land owners contact us who do not have any or just a few badgers on their land, but would like to create or enhance a more suitable environment to assist in their preservation." 

You may also want to watch:

The charity currently comprises of five trustees and they met naturalist and television presenter Chris Packham at a peaceful protest against badger culling in London in 2017. 

Television presenter Chris Packham with the Norfolk Badger Trust banner at a badger culling protest in London in 2017

Television presenter Chris Packham with the Norfolk Badger Trust banner at a badger culling protest in London in 2017 - Credit: Norfolk Badger Trust

Despite the lockdown restrictions, the charity has been able to carry out essential work such as rescue operations and investigating suspicious circumstances. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
  2. 2 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
  3. 3 Teenager's attempt to take corner at 101mph caused death of keen cricketer
  1. 4 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
  2. 5 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
  3. 6 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
  4. 7 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
  5. 8 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
  6. 9 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment
  7. 10 Teen who torched toilets not allowed to be drunk anywhere in Norfolk

Funding has been hit and regular events have been cancelled, but the charity has continued to work with registered animal charities such as PACT and Wild Touch Rescue, as well as assisting Norfolk Constabulary where required.

Mr Douglas said the roads present a grave danger to badgers with the early part of the year seeing a spike road casualties. 

"When crossing a road and if startled by a car they will often turn to confront the unknown danger and not move out of the way, often hit on their heads," Mr Douglas said.

Mary Goddard, a Norfolk Badger Trust trustee.

Mary Goddard, a Norfolk Badger Trust trustee - Credit: Submitted

"Road casualty data is important for us to be able to monitor the population and also identify hot spots where we could perhaps put up warning signs."

The charity shared a video of a badger being released back into the wild in north Norfolk days after being hit by a car last month.

For more information on the Norfolk Badger Trust, visit https://norfolkbadgertrust.org/

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lewis Clarke has been described as one of a kind after his death in February 2021.

Family tribute to caring and loving Norwich man who was 'one of a kind'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Blakeney Quay.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

MP moves to reassure public as film crew hires out village homes

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Police-stock-NRC

Teenage girl seriously sexually assaulted near rail track

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Man in 20s among further Covid deaths at Norfolk hospital

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus