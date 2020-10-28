Inquest into death of three-month-old baby suspended until new year

Morton on the Hill. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

An inquest into the death of a three-month-old baby has been suspended until the new year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eleanor Easey was born on September 12, 2019, in Norwich and lived on the Morton Hall estate, in Morton on the Hill.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest into her death at Carrow House on Wednesday.

She said the three-month-old’s cause of death was due to a head injury.

The baby died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, on December 20, 2019.

Her body was identified by her mother Carly Easey.

Mrs Lake said: “I hereby suspend this case following a criminal charge being brought.”

A pre-inquest review will be held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on January 27, 2021.

Her parents Carly Easey, 35, and Christopher Easey, 30, have both denied murder, causing or allowing the death of a child and cruelty to a person under 16. They will stand trial on March 8 next year.