Norfolk author and historian to host First World War talk

Author and historian Neil Storey, who will be giving a talk on the First World War at Sheringham Little Theatre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Little Theatre will be commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War on November 7, with a history talk entitled Norfolk – the Armistice and After.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hosted by well-known author and historian Neil Storey, who has published more than 40 books, the talk will explore the impact of the final year of the war on Norfolk people on the front line, and at home.

As well as giving an overview of the battalions of the Norfolk Regiment, Mr Storey will look at the county’s war hospitals, its Zeppelin raids and invasion scares, and the changing role of women in war.

The talk forms part of Sheringham Little Theatre’s armistice season, which includes film screenings, live music and an evening of war poetry.

Norfolk – the Armistice and After, runs on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office, phone 01263 822347.

For more information on Little Theatre events, visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com