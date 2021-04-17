Published: 6:15 PM April 17, 2021

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure was among the many attractions to enjoy a sunny and busy first weekend back after lockdown - Credit: Archant

Families across Norfolk have been out enjoying the county’s outdoor attractions on a sunny first weekend back since they reopened on April 12.

The junior farm and fun-park at Wroxham Barns was among the many fully-booked Norfolk attractions today.

“It’s amazing - we had over 500 people attend our firework event yesterday evening, and then today we’ve had people arriving every half an hour, meeting our new-born lambs,” said manager Ben Marshall.

Visitors flocked to see the new-born lambs at Wroxham Barns this weekend. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

“There’s a really nice buzz around the site, and the sun’s out, which always helps. We’ve got an outdoor marquee and picnic benches which people are enjoying."

Demand has been so high for bookings that the attraction has decided to lay on additional open Fridays on April 23 and April 30.

In a social media post, Wroxham Barns said that their junior farm and fun park was fully booked for the day. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

You may also want to watch:

“Our junior farm and fun park sold out a few weeks ago for this weekend. We’ve got 700 people booked for the fireworks tonight, which is sold out too," said Mr Marshall.

Since the pandemic began, the park has normally been open on weekends only, but Mr Marshall said if interest in booking remains this high, they may look to open on Fridays in May too.

It was a similar picture at Amazona Zoo in Cromer, where manager Imogen White said: “We have been safely full to capacity, completely booked out since the opening and this weekend has been the same.

Amazona Zoo praised the efforts of staff and visitors alike in keeping the park a safe environment. - Credit: Jungle Communications/Simon Finlay Photography

“Our visitors have all been really positive and are pleased to enjoy a day out which has been helped by the sunny weather.

“Our animals have adapted really well to seeing everyone again and the staff have pulled out all the stops to ensure our visitors enjoy a safely distanced visit.

Amazona Zoo said that their animals had adaped "really well" to the return of visitors to the park. - Credit: Mike Doyle/Jungle Communications

“It’s sad we cannot still open the indoor areas, however we are lucky that we are situated in 14 acres of space."

Meanwhile, Roarr Dinosaur Adventure had been sold out for this weekend by the start of the week.

“I think as soon as people could see the weather was going to be nice, they all booked,” said events manager Ben Francis.

Staff members at Roarr Dinosaur Adventure, captured in a social media post put out by the popular attraction. - Credit: Roarr Dinosaur Adventure

"It's a beautiful sunny day, and its nice to see the park back in action," he added.

All the attractions stressed that safety measures were being enforced to ensure the sites do not become overcrowded, and were following government guidance.