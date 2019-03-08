Old Buckenham Airshow: first plane to takes off

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Flying at Old Buckenham Airshow has been delayed until 2pm for the second day in a row.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first plane at Old Buckenham Airshow has taken off after the flying schedule was severely delayed by bad weather..

You may also want to watch:

In an earlier post the airshow had said it expected a full display and is allowing visitors to use non-used Saturday tickets today.

The event at Old Buckenham Airfield in South Norfolk showcases a wide variety of aircraft from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, all flown by the world's top pilots.

On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

Organiser Matt Wilkins said the B17 Sally B bomber was the highlight of Saturday's show, the plane is the only one of its kind still in operation in Europe and serves as a flying memorial to 17,000 US airmen.