Old Buckenham Airshow: first plane to takes off

PUBLISHED: 14:54 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 28 July 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Despite the weather, Saturday's Airshow in Old Buckenham still draws the crowds for the air displays. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

Flying at Old Buckenham Airshow has been delayed until 2pm for the second day in a row.

The first plane at Old Buckenham Airshow has taken off after the flying schedule was severely delayed by bad weather..

You may also want to watch:

In an earlier post the airshow had said it expected a full display and is allowing visitors to use non-used Saturday tickets today.

The event at Old Buckenham Airfield in South Norfolk showcases a wide variety of aircraft from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, all flown by the world's top pilots.

On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

Organiser Matt Wilkins said the B17 Sally B bomber was the highlight of Saturday's show, the plane is the only one of its kind still in operation in Europe and serves as a flying memorial to 17,000 US airmen.

