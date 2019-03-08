Old Buckenham Airshow: first plane to takes off
PUBLISHED: 14:54 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 28 July 2019
Archant 2019
Flying at Old Buckenham Airshow has been delayed until 2pm for the second day in a row.
The first plane at Old Buckenham Airshow has taken off after the flying schedule was severely delayed by bad weather..
You may also want to watch:
In an earlier post the airshow had said it expected a full display and is allowing visitors to use non-used Saturday tickets today.
The event at Old Buckenham Airfield in South Norfolk showcases a wide variety of aircraft from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, all flown by the world's top pilots.
On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.
Organiser Matt Wilkins said the B17 Sally B bomber was the highlight of Saturday's show, the plane is the only one of its kind still in operation in Europe and serves as a flying memorial to 17,000 US airmen.