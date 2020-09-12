Search

Can you help Norfolk TV astronomer break this world record?

PUBLISHED: 11:04 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:04 05 March 2020

Astronomer Mark Thompson, from south Norfolk, is attempting to break the world record for longest ever lecture. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Members of the public can help a Norfolk TV astronomer break the world record for the longest ever lecture.

Mark Thompson, from south Norfolk, will deliver his ultimate guide to the universe over the course of 140 hours at the University of East Anglia (UEA), with donations going to Barnardo's.

According to Guinness World Records, the longest lecture record currently stands at 139 hours, 42 minutes and 56 seconds.

Mr Thompson, famed for his role as a presenter on BBC's Stargazing Live, has experience in this department having delivered a 24-hour lecture for charity in 2015.

And now, as he takes his ambition to the next level, the author will need help from the public to achieve this herculean feat.

Guinness World Record rules dictate that, for the longest lecture record to stand, an audience member must be present at all times.

Mr Thompson is therefore encouraging as many people as possible to get involved by booking free tickets for the event on September 12, 2020, by visiting the UEA website.

