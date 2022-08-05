Joe Wicks 'thrilled' by Norfolk woman's gift which led to 500 messages

Nina Mae Fowler handing a very special gift to Joe Wicks at the Sandingham Estate. - Credit: Supplied by Nina Mae Fowler

Fitness guru Joe Wicks is a man rarely lost for words, but he was left speechless over a Norfolk artist's gift.

Nina Mae Fowler, 41, from Mattishall, first met Joe at his book tour when it came to Norwich in March and she thanked him for changing her life with his Body Coach programme.

But afterwards, the artist, who specialises in drawing and sculpture, regretted not giving him a gift.

Artist Nina Mae Fowler meeting Joe Wicks at the Sandringham Estate. - Credit: Supplied by Nina Mae Fowler

Her chance came on Wednesday this week when PE on Tour came to the Sandringham Estate and she queued for hours to meet him.

She then handed him pencil drawings of his children Indie and Marley.

She said: "He was thrilled and I felt so happy as I wanted to thank him for how much I have benefited both physically and mentally from his plan."

Nina's drawing of Indie she gifted to Joe Wicks. - Credit: Nina Mae Fowler

Joe Wicks then shared the images on Instagram and she said it has "gone completely crazy", with 500 messages from people wanting portraits.

Joe was also touched by how his PE classes in lockdown has inspired her to do portraits with half the commission going to The Trussell Trust.

Nina's drawing of Marley she gifted to Joe Wicks. - Credit: Nina Mae Fowler

She has since raised more than £20,000 for food banks.