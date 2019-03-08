Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘There is more to the army cadets than the military’ tells members of the Norfolk Army Cadet Force

PUBLISHED: 08:49 27 March 2019

Diss Troop is one of 25 detachments in the Norfolk Army Cadet Force. Photo: Emily Prince

Diss Troop is one of 25 detachments in the Norfolk Army Cadet Force. Photo: Emily Prince

Archant

Skydiving, first aid and Duke of Edinburgh awards are just some of the things the Norfolk army cadets get to do.

Norfolk Army Cadet Force (ACF) has 25 detachments in the county cadets have been skydiving, completed Duke of Edinburgh awards in bronze, silver and gold standard and received civilian qualifications in first aid - all while meeting friends and growing in confidence.

Cadet Cpl Nathan Pearce, 15, has been at going to the Diss detachment for almost 3 years.

“It’s taught me so much,” he said. “How to be a leader, how to be confident and make great friends. There is more to the army cadets than the military.”

Cadets taking part in rifle drill. Photo:Emily PrinceCadets taking part in rifle drill. Photo:Emily Prince

16-year-old Callum Nunn also risen to the rank of Cpl has been skydiving with the cadets twice and thinks it is the best thing he has done in his entire life.

Cadet Wiktoria Gramza, 13, said: “Cadets has taught me how to help people with first aid.”

For more information visit www.armycadets.com/county/norfolk-acf/

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

You’re killing people: how I was carted out of county just for treatment

Columnist Steven Downes, who was sent out of county by the NSFT. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Fence posts delay means drivers will face disruption at ring road roundabout

The roundabout where Barker Street meets Barn Road. Pic: Google Maps.

Teenager, 17, attacked by ‘gang’ of children hours after passing driving test

A 17-year-old was attacked in his car less than three hours after passing his driving test. SUBMITTED

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Emergency services called after crash involving van

Emergency services were called to crash involving a van in Wymondham. Pic: JP Asher.

Fence posts delay means drivers will face disruption at ring road roundabout

The roundabout where Barker Street meets Barn Road. Pic: Google Maps.

Major resurfacing work will mean road closures in Norfolk town

Road resurfacing work is set to take place in Ingham Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Mike Ashley doubles Debenhams offer to gain further stake in UK high streets

Mike Ashley has doubled his bid to buy Debenhams. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists