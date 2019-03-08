‘There is more to the army cadets than the military’ tells members of the Norfolk Army Cadet Force
PUBLISHED: 08:49 27 March 2019
Skydiving, first aid and Duke of Edinburgh awards are just some of the things the Norfolk army cadets get to do.
Norfolk Army Cadet Force (ACF) has 25 detachments in the county cadets have been skydiving, completed Duke of Edinburgh awards in bronze, silver and gold standard and received civilian qualifications in first aid - all while meeting friends and growing in confidence.
Cadet Cpl Nathan Pearce, 15, has been at going to the Diss detachment for almost 3 years.
“It’s taught me so much,” he said. “How to be a leader, how to be confident and make great friends. There is more to the army cadets than the military.”
16-year-old Callum Nunn also risen to the rank of Cpl has been skydiving with the cadets twice and thinks it is the best thing he has done in his entire life.
Cadet Wiktoria Gramza, 13, said: “Cadets has taught me how to help people with first aid.”
For more information visit www.armycadets.com/county/norfolk-acf/