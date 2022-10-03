Has drought fooled apple tree into blossoming in October?

Apple blossom blooming on one of Richard Wallis's apple trees - in October - Credit: Chris Bishop

An astonished gardener found blossom on one of his apple trees when he went to pick its fruit.

Businessman Richard Wallis, 62, has been tending the trees in the back garden of his home in Hunstanton since he bought the property seven years ago.

Richard Wallis with the single apple blossom which has appeared on one of his trees - Credit: Chris Bishop

He believes that they were planted by the original owner of the house after it was built in the late 1930s.

Mr Wallis said he wondered if the tree had been tricked into blossoming in October by the extreme ups and downs of the weather experienced on the coast this year.

So far just a single cluster has appeared on one branch of the tree, which is believed to yield a variety of pippin.

Apple blossom which has been found on a tree in Hunstanton in October - Credit: Chris Bishop

Experts believe drought stress followed by heavy rain can cause some of the following year's buds which begin forming during the summer to flower.

Although unusual it is not believed to harm the tree longer-term. Cases appear more common in parts of America.

Elsewhere, there are fears the unprecedented summer heatwave could have devastating consequences for the nation's trees.

Richard Wallis examines the blossom on one of his apple trees in his garden at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Even the seasons' much-loved changing colours could be affected.

Some trees such as horse chestnuts have already dropped their leaves to reduce water loss as a natural defence mechanism against the drought.

Others may not not display the usual bright reds, oranges and yellows as autumn gets under way in earnest.

The majestic avenue of lime trees, between Sandringham house and Anmer Hall, was planted at the request of King George VI - Credit: Chris Bishop

The leaves of some species particularly sycamores, were scorched by the extreme heat and have turned brown or even black and will not show the usual bright reds, oranges and yellows which mean summer truly has departed.

Dea Fischer, head gardener at the \National Trust's Oxburgh Hall, near Swaffham, said: “Our orchard, where we grow our apples and pears, is having the most phenomenal year and the trees are practically overflowing with fruit,” she added.

Some fruit growers have enjoyed a bumper crop this year despite the heatwave - Credit: Chris Bishop

“This stands in a stark contrast to the poor harvest last year, caused by a very wet summer."

Mr Wallis said his apples tasted just as sweet as they normally do.