Rescue cat who has been waiting 13 weeks for a home is 'scared and overlooked'

PUBLISHED: 14:45 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 14 August 2019

Katla needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a nervous cat who has been at the rescue centre for months.

Art needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkArt needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Katla, who is thought to be around two or three years old, is described as a very nervous cat who needs a patient and understanding owner who will give her time to build trust.

Before she came to the RSPCA, Katla was living outside with newborn kittens in dire condition.

Her kittens have now all found homes but Katla is still waiting.

Staff think she would do well being rehomed with another friendly cat and an owner who won't expect too much of her.

Booboo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkBooboo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

A spokeswoman for RSPCA East Norfolk said: "Katla has been with us for 13 long weeks now, she is such a scared little girl she has always been overlooked."

If you think you could give Katla the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are plenty of other animals who also need homes.

Art is a young male cat who is looking for a rural home as he loves to spend time outside in the summer. He gets along really well with other cats.

Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkEddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Booboo is a lap cat who loves lots of fuss, attention and cuddles.

He gets along well with other cats and staff say he would make someone a perfect companion.

Eddie is looking for an adult only home where he will be the only pet. He is three years old and has always been an indoor cat.

Galaxy is a friendly female cat who came to the RSPCA after her owner passed away.

Galaxy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGalaxy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

It's the second time she finds herself in rescue as she was previously rehomed by the branch when she was around a year old. She is now four or five years old.

Edward is around 10 weeks old and really loves his cuddles. He is confident and friendly and loves to play.

Pumba is a young male cat who demands lots of attention.

Edward needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkEdward needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff say he always wants to sit on your knee and will follow you around.

Pumba would prefer to be the only cat in the home.

Robo and Soho are a brother and sister pair aged around eight years old.

They are good-natured friendly cats and would settle into most homes having previously lived with other dogs and cats.

Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Shelley has been at the cattery for eight weeks now so staff are hoping she will soon be chosen. She is a friendly but independent cat who doesn't like too much fuss but likes to come and see you when she chooses.

Oliver and Twista are a three year old brother and sister. They are family-friendly and used to other cats and dogs. Oliver is a lap cat who demands most of the attention.

Sky and her male kitten Sunny will be looking for a home together in September when Sunny is nine weeks old, however they can be reserved now.

Tutu is a large tabby who is approximately 10 years old. He has gotten used to living with other cats and would like a home where he is able to spend time outdoors safely.

Robo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRobo and Soho need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

Shelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkShelley needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

