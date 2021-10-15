'A gentleman' - Local MPs pay tribute to Sir David Amess following stabbing

Published: 4:09 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 5:04 PM October 15, 2021

Sir David Amess has died after being attacked at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea this afternoon - Credit: PA

Tributes have poured in from MPs in Norfolk and Waveney following the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess in a stabbing.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the Tory veteran was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery in Essex.

The 69-year-old victim, who has been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex midday on Friday.

MPs from Norfolk and Waveney have been sharing their tributes to Mr Amess on social media.

Liz Truss, south west Norfolk MP and foreign secretary said: "Devastated to hear the terrible news about Sir David Amess MP.

"He was a lovely, lovely man and a superb parliamentarian. My thoughts are with all his family and friends."

Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth described the MP as "one of life's truly nice people, a gentleman, who was always ready to give his help to anyone who needed it".

He added: "So shocked and saddened by this awful news. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

MP for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey said: "Horrific news today as colleague and friend Sir David Amess MP has been stabbed to death.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP."

North Norfolk MP, Duncan Baker said he was "devastated" to hear the news, adding: "He was the sweetest, kindest man. My thoughts and condolences are with his family, colleagues, and constituents at this very sad time."

"Terrible" was how George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, described the death of Mr Amess, and said: "David was the embodiment of all that’s best in our democracy: unfailingly polite, kind, collegiate and a tireless MP for the people of Basildon & Southend since 1983.

"Deepest condolences to Julia, Katie, Sarah, David Jnr & his many friends & family."

James Wild, MP for north west Norfolk, said: "Such terrible and devastating news about Sir David Amess.

"He was such a warm, kind, and generous man. A tragic loss and my thoughts are with his family and all his many friends."

A police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

"We attended and found a man injured.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene."

Police said a 25 year-old man has been arrested and a knife was recovered.

Detectives are not looking for any other suspects and have asked witnesses with footage such as CCTV to come forward.