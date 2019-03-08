From Mr Parish the parish councillor to Mr Lines the fisherman - meet the people whose names are perfect for their jobs
PUBLISHED: 16:31 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 27 March 2019
© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016
For most councillors, it is easy for them to make it known when they are speaking for themselves and when they are speaking on behalf of a parish.
However, for one of Norfolk’s parish councillors, this is far more difficult than most.
Independent West Norfolk councillor Terry Parish also sits on Heacham Parish Council, making him a parish councillor called Councillor Parish.
Mr Parish said: “As a parish councillor, being called Parish does have its moments. It doesn’t come up quite as much at borough level.
“It once came up at a planning hearing I was speaking at. I had said something and the inspector asked if I was speaking on behalf of my whole parish. I had to explain to him that Parish is my name.
“It got a chuckle out of the planning inspector at least - which doesn’t happen a lot.”
Mr Parish is just one example of people whose names aptly fit the bill for their roles. Another is Lowestoft-based Paul Lines, who has been a fisherman for 45 years ever since leaving school at 15.
He said: “I get it quite regularly but I think it’s quite funny myself. Although, these days I do tend to use pots and nets rather than lines.
“When I started the job all those years ago though, we would only use long lines.”
Mr Lines, 60, is the chairman of the Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance.
He added: “I used to work with two people whose names were Windows and Payne - they were fisherman too but it was quite funny they ended up working together. It’s a shame they didn’t set up a window cleaning business.”
Possibly the most perfect example of this is a postmaster by the name of Mr Stamp - however, he did not wish to speak about the link.
The county also has a knee surgeon called Phil Hopgood, a skin specialist called Eunice Tan and an orchard owner called Nina Plumbe - who specialises in plums.
However, not all names fit quite so well, demonstrated aptly by Baker’s of Norwich - a butcher stall on Norwich market.
Do you know anybody whose name perfectly fits their job? Email newsdesk@archant.co.uk