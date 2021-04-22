PR workers' silence to help others find their voice

Published: 10:04 AM April 22, 2021

"PR is all about communication," as Pippa Lain-Smith says – but for a couple of days this week she and a colleague have gone without their greatest asset.

Mrs Lain-Smith is the managing director of Plain Speaking PR, based across Norfolk and Suffolk.

She spent all of Tuesday completely silent, while senior account director Hannah Freeman took on the challenge on Thursday to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

The challenge is one of 15 ways the firm is hoping to make a difference to mark its 15th year.

Hannah Freeman, senior account director at Plain Speaking PR. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Mrs Lain-Smith said: "We decided to take part in the Norfolk and Waveney Mind sponsored silence because ensuring people have access to mental health support is an issue very close to our hearts.

"Without charities such as Mind, so many people would have to live with a truly unbearable amount of anxiety, fear, depression and unhappiness. That's simply not on."

The pair have so fair raised £1,200, surpassing their initial £1,000 target.