Former Norwich City footballer’s skydive to boost charity’s mental health services

Norwich City legend Cédric Anselin will take on a skydive to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: Norfolk and Waveney Mind Archant

A skydive and the opening of a drop-in service are among the ways a Norfolk charity is marking World Mental Health Day.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind has been supported by former Norwich City player Cedric Anselin who is taking to the sky on Saturday to skydiving 13,000 feet.

Mr Anselin has spoken about his own mental health issues, including bouts of severe depression and an attempt to take his own life.

He said: “There is a big stigma for men facing mental health issues so raising money to support a local charity like Norfolk and Waveney Mind is very important to me, to help keep their vital services going, especially during this time.”

Alex Haswell, fundraising manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind said: “Cedric is a fantastic ambassador for mental health and we’re so pleased that he’s supporting us on World Mental Health Day.”

The charity has also hosted a free online mindfulness workshop which has been aimed at support people feeling anxious because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity has also opened it a twice weekly drop-in service in west Norfolk to help people find friendship and support over the winter.

The Winter Safe Haven, in Heacham, opened its doors on Saturday, and will be open every Tuesday and Saturday morning from 10.30am and 2.30pm until spring.

The service allows people to drop in without an appointment and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat, access services and support, and take part in activities.

Sharon Pitt, the charity’s social development manager said: “This winter is likely to be more challenging than most for many people, due to worries about Covid-19 and restrictions on meeting friends and family.

“Whether people are feeling lonely, dealing with mental health issues, or just want to get out of the house and try something new, they’ll have a warm and safe welcome at the Winter Safe Haven.”

The drop-in is held at 4 Poplar Avenue, Heacham, King’s Lynn PE31 7EA.

Numbers are limited due to social distancing and if the session is full, visitors may be asked to wait or offered an appointment for another time.