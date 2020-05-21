Revealed: The Norfolk and Waveney beers you can have delivered to your door

Ian Stamp pours a beer at a previous Norwich Beer Festival at St Andrews Hall Picture: Denise Bradley Archant copyright 2011

Several Norfolk pubs and breweries have taken advantage of a new mobile app offering tipples straight to punters’ doorsteps.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earlier this month, the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) launched an app called Brew 2 You - which breweries and pubs can sign up to and provide delivery services for beer and ale fans.

Designed the help ease the financial strain of Covid-19 related pub closures- and to make sure previously brewed beer doesn’t go to waste - the app was launched nationwide on Wednesday, May 6.

And just a fortnight later and several Norfolk businesses have signed up to take advantage of the initiative.

Among the Norfolk names already involved are the Norwich-based Chalk Hill Brewery - which is based at the Coach and Horses on Thorpe Road, the Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton and Reepham-based Panther Brewery.

Meanwile, the campaign’s branch chairman has urged pub-lovers to find any way they can to support their local - or risk losing it, even once lockdown is over.

Ian Stamp, branch chairman of CAMRA in Norwich said: “These are worrying times and we encourage anyone who is keen to protect their local pub to find out what they are offering and support them.

“There may be volunteering opportunities, a chance to learn some new skills and support your local pub or brewery at the same time.

“Pubs are a force for good in society, providing social and wellbeing benefits for people across the UK. CAMRA is proud to be leading the fight to ensure that our pubs stay open and thrive.”

The full list of Norfolk and Waveney pubs and breweries signed up to the app is as follows:

You may also want to watch:

• Beer Drop at St Andrews Tavern, St Andrews St Norwich

• Chalk Hill Brewery, Thorpe Road, Norwich

• Cellar House, Eaton Street, Norwich

• Wildcraft Brewery, Coltishall Road, Buxton

• Panther Brewery, Collers Way, Reepham

• All Day Brewing, Wood Dalling Road, Salle

• Wolf Brewery, Norwich Road, Besthorpe

• Humpty Dumpty Brewery, Church Road, Reedham

• St Peter’s Brewery, Bungay

• Beeston Brewery, Fransham Road Farm, Beeston

• Moon Gazer Ales, Harvest Lane, Hindringham

• Lacons Brewery, Cooke Road, Lowestoft