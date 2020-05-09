Search

VE Day 75 celebrations across Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:34 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:34 09 May 2020

Pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek's dog Wilson sits outside his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek's dog Wilson sits outside his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The lockdown might have altered celebrations, but it certainly didn’t stop them.

Pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek, decorates his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WirePageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek, decorates his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Hundreds of people around Norfolk commemorated the 75th anniversary of VE Day yesterday, moving planned events indoors and cutting guest lists to maintain social distancing.

They included residents in Hunstanton and Attleborough, who enjoyed a street party, which saw neighbours confined to their drives to keep safe.

Elsewhere, pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek, who lives in Gorleston, decorated his house with flags and bunting to mark the occasion.

Pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek, decorates his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Children of key workers still being educated in schools took part in themed activities, while youngsters at home took part in arts and crafts with a VE Day theme.

And the country was united as the Red Arrows planes flew above Norfolk on a country-wide flypast yesterday morning.

At RAF Honington, station commander group captain Matt Radnall, alongside the station chaplain, station warrant officer and his staff held a socially distanced service in the Station Memorial Garden.

VE Day 75 celebrations across Norfolk

Pageantmaster of VE Day 75 Bruno Peek's dog Wilson sits outside his house in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, with flags and bunting to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
