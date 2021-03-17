Call for better rail links and new stations to boost Norfolk and Suffolk

Published: 8:29 AM March 17, 2021 Updated: 9:06 AM March 17, 2021

Better train links between Norwich and Cambridge, including half-hourly services and opening new railway stations, are crucial to stop rural and coastal communities being left behind, MPs have said.

Fifteen Norfolk and Suffolk Conservative MPs have written to transport secretary Grant Shapps urging him to prioritise East Anglian links to and from Cambridge as part of the government's "levelling up" agenda.

In the letter, MPs bemoan the "appalling" links between Norwich, Ipswich and Cambridge, which they say stops East Anglia fulfilling its economic potential - and leaves rural and coastal communities behind.

They say the regional lines have been "neglected" for too long and that trains are key to getting people off the roads - particularly given the hundreds of thousands of new homes which will be built in the region in the decades ahead.

They say better connected rail services from Norwich and Ipswich to Cambridge, and all the stations and stops in between, is "by far the quickest way to achieve the 'levelling-up'.

The MPs say that the 52 railway stations across East Anglia are "neglected and/or abandoned", but should be being transformed and turned into "growth hubs of regeneration".

They said that could even pave the way for new stations to be

opened "in due course".

Their letter states: "Norwich and Cambridge are both world leading (and rapidly growing) innovation hubs that are key

to unlocking and levelling up the vast economic potential of East Anglia.

"Little more than fifty miles apart, the infrastructure connecting them is poor in comparison to other regions across the United

Kingdom – meaning it takes far too long to travel between the two, with the services currently on offer, slow, infrequent and running on old lines that have seen little investment from Network Rail for decades."

The MPs say that, having spoken to Abellio Greater Anglia, the rail company views half-hourly services between Norwich and Cambridge and Ipswich and Cambridge as "a key aspiration for the next franchise period".

Key issues holding back speedier services in Norfolk are the Ely North Junction and Trowse Swing Bridge.

The East Norwich development - which would see new homes built on the former Colman's factory site, the Deal Ground and the Utilities Ground - hinges on changes being made to the railway bridge at Trowse.

That, leaders say, is an opportunity to make that bridge double track, which would speed up services.

And the letter to Mr Shapps from MPs states: "Vitally important improvement projects like Ely North Junction, Trowse Bridge and Haughley Junction will naturally play a significant role in making this all possible.

"We thank you for the prioritisation you are giving to these schemes, which have been neglected for far too long by Network Rail and which are now clearly holding back both national growth and levelling up.

"We urge you to remind Network Rail of the urgency of delivering these hugely important improvement works swiftly.

"The Ely North Junction upgrades would open the possibility of an additional service – which really should be looked at in the context of Cambridge-Norwich and Cambridge-Ipswich, as opposed to Cambridge-Peterborough."

The MPs call for a meeting with Mr Shapps, department officials and representatives from Network Rail and Greater Anglia.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, said: "We have written, as the 15 Conservative MPs for Norfolk and Suffolk, to the secretary of state and made a renewed case for improved East-West rail links to “level-up” East Anglian rural and coastal areas.

"Half-hourly services between Norwich to Cambridge and Ipswich to Cambridge would be major steps forward as we look to unlock growth to build back better, and get East Anglia well and truly on the road to net zero.

"We passionately believe that, by better connecting our ‘Golden Triangle of Growth’, the East can be at the forefront of the ‘Green Revolution’ – generating the jobs, prosperity and net zero progress that will make all of our lives better."