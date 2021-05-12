Search for Norfolk neighbours to take on Suffolk in food waste fight

Published: 12:32 PM May 12, 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk communities are to go head to head to cut food waste. - Credit: Archant

With Norwich City Premier League-bound and Ipswich Town mired in League One, it could be some time before the next East Anglian derby on the football field.

But council bosses hope a sense of Norfolk versus Suffolk rivalry will play a part in helping to cut food waste.

Norfolk County Council wants households in Norfolk to take part in a summer challenge called The Street That Saved.

The challenge will see households aiming to cut as much food waste as possible.

And, as an extra incentive, it will pit one Norfolk community against another in Suffolk, to see who can save the most.

You may also want to watch:

Martina Glason, Norfolk County Council waste reduction officer, said: “During the one month Street that Saved challenge, participating households will be given bespoke advice and a free food saving kit to help cut waste.

"Along the way there will be prizes and different challenges to keep things lively - not to mention a little healthy competition with their rivals over the border.

“To take part why not nominate your street or neighbourhood?

"If your nomination is successful 10 households in your street or neighbourhood will need to sign up in the six weeks following your nomination.

“To find out more or nominate your street or neighbourhood visit: www.foodsavvy.org.uk/the-street-that-saved"

The challenge is part of the work Norfolk County Council's waste and recycling team does with Food Savvy - a collaborative food waste reduction campaign led by County Hall, Suffolk Waste Partnership and environmental charity, Hubbub.