Hospital has received 'handful' of Covid-19 patients from elsewhere

Published: 6:00 AM December 31, 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has received "a handful" of coronavirus patients from other hospitals in the region.

The NNUH is a surge centre, meaning it can be asked to take extra patients from further afield in the east if other hospitals struggle with capacity.

It comes after a "major incident" was declared in Essex, meaning the levels of Covid-19 patients entering hospitals there are overwhelming capacity.

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise across much of the country, including in Norfolk where 603 people have now died in the county's hospitals after contracting the virus.

Talking about the support the NNUH will provide to Covid-19 patients from across the east, a spokesman for the hospital said: "It is correct that we are regional surge centre and we have received a handful of transfers from elsewhere in the region.

"NNUH is part of the East of England critical care network to support hospitals across the region."



