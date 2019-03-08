Radiographer to take on cycle challenge to say thanks for care

Abi Polley, who is taking on a cycling challenge for Beech Ward. Photo: NCHC NCHC

A senior therapy radiographer at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) has set herself a cycling challenge to raise funds for new equipment for a ward at the Norwich Community Hospital.

Abbi Polley will complete seven rides in seven months - six Norfolk Cycling Sportives and finally a 55-mile challenge in November. One of the sportives is a 100-mile ride.

She was inspired to take on the challenge after a close family member spent time on Beech Ward, at Norwich Community Hospital, run by Norfolk Community Health and Care.

Abbi said: "In only a few weeks intense therapy, the amazing team got him back to independence after a big brain bleed. I'd like to buy some equipment to help other victims suffering from this sudden debilitating event."

To follow Abbi's progress search for Abbi's Cycling 4 Charity on Facebook. To donate, visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/abbipolley