Send a smile for Santa this Christmas at the N&N

Published: 8:03 PM October 26, 2021

A Norfolk hospital's annual appeal to give a present to every patient that spends Christmas Day in hospital has begun.

Every year, the Norfolk and Norwich Hospitals charity 'Send a Smile with Santa' appeal collects over 1,000 presents that are donated by the members of the public and businesses across Norfolk.

The presents are then distributed to patients young and old that are set to spend Christmas in hospital and not at home with their families.

This year, the charity is asking people who would like to give a present to a patient to either purchase an item from a pre-determined list of items and drop it off at the hospital or make a small donation online at its website which can be used by the charity to purchase a gift.

All gifts must be new and unwrapped, and can be dropped off from now until December 5 at the hospital's West Inpatients Reception Desk which is open 24/7 at the Charity Hub East Atrium from Monday to Friday at 9-4pm.

Suitable gifts for adults are:

Toiletry gift sets (male and female)

Colouring books for adults

Puzzle books for adults

Flavoured teas

Boxes of chocolates or boxes of biscuits

Gift drink mug

For children and young people:

Lego for girl/boys

Items suitable for babies – 18 months old

Items suitable for 18 months – five years

Gifts for teenagers including fidget toys or other suitable items

Sensory toys for children with complex needs

Louise Cook, head of fundraising, said: “Send a Smile is now in its sixth year and each year we are so grateful for the wonderful gifts given to us which we know make a huge difference to our patients.

"We know that people have been fantastic supporting the NHS through the pandemic and we are asking you again to help us make Christmas special for those patients in hospital on Christmas Day.

"If you are purchasing an item please do look at the list as this has been put together or consider making a donation which we will use to purchase a present."

If you would like to support Christmas at the hospital, please make a donation here www.nnhospitalscharity.org.uk