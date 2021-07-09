Norfolk and Norwich Festival offering up £25,000 for creatives

Published: 12:06 PM July 9, 2021

Norfolk and Norwich Festival is offering £25,000 in awards to creatives working with local communities as part of Creative Individuals Norfolk.

The project, supported by Arts Council England, aims to support local artists and creative practitioners which further builds on an earlier scheme launched in August last year to help people during the pandemic.

Round two of Creative Individuals Norfolk will make five commissions of £5,000 each to deliver a project called 'Posters, Pamphlets and Other Paraphernalia', that will also mark the festival's 250th anniversary in 2022.

Successful applicants will work with leading national artists and local communities to present a programme of work at next year's Norfolk and Norwich Festival.

Those behind the scheme said the work may take many forms including posters or pamphlets, but could be "any sort of print paraphernalia such as postcards, t-shirts or even fortune cookies."

The Festival are looking for creative practitioners with a strong experience of community engagement.

For application forms and more information visit www.nnfestival.org.uk