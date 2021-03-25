What will the weather be like in Norfolk for Easter holidays?

Published: 10:57 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM March 25, 2021

While the first stages of lockdown easing will mean we can start reuniting with friends and loved ones outdoors from Monday, forecasters have said we are unlikely to be doing so in t-shirts and shorts.

The "stay at home" message will be lifted and people will be allowed to meet up in groups of up to six people in outdoor settings.

The promise of reunions and catch-ups is an enticing one and people will be hoping the weather conditions will match up with this excitement.

However, forecasters at Norwich-based Weatherquest have said not to expect glorious sunshine when you venture out in your groups of six.

Chris Bell, one of Weatherquest's forecasters, said Monday and Tuesday, the first days with the restored freedoms, would likely be cloudy with the chance of some rainfall.

He said: "Monday and Tuesday we're expecting to be cloudy and wet, although it could be relatively mild.

"It is not going to be cold by any means but we will probably see some rain on both Monday and Tuesday and probably Wednesday as well."

He added that Tuesday afternoon would likely be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures potentially reaching around 17C, but that heading into the Easter weekend it would be much colder.

Mr Bell added: "It is looking like it will get much more chilly heading into the bank holiday weekend and by the end of the week we're only really expecting temperatures of between eight and 10C.

"There are certainly no signs at the minute to expect a long spell of warm weather."