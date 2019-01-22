Search

Public donate nearly £2,000 to Norfolk charity over Christmas period

22 January, 2019 - 16:24
Volunteers for the Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind (NNAB) collecting money for the charity. Photo: Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind

Volunteers for the Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind (NNAB) collecting money for the charity. Photo: Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind

Norfolk and Norwich Association for The Blind

A charity has been able to raise nearly £2,000 from collections held at retail areas around Norfolk.

The Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind have been able to raise £1,857.11 from flag day collections held throughout December.

With shoppers out in full force the charity has been able raise the amount, which will go towards supporting people who are blind or partially sighted in Norfolk and Norwich.

A large amount of donations were collected at Highways Nurseries, Loddon Road, Norwich, where the public bucketed £366.03 after in two days.

Another was at Taverham Garden Centre, Norwich, where £376.27 was raised.

Collections were also held in Downham Market, Great Yarmouth, Dereham and Long Sratton.

The money is raised by volunteers who stand outside the various locations with donation tins and boxes with information about the charity.

