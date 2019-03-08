Search

'Never give up trying' - Woman's message after finally tracking down her long-lost father in America

PUBLISHED: 13:16 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 01 October 2019

Penny Daws, from Hales found her father in America. Picture: Contributed

Archant

An ambulance driver who has grown up without a father will overcome her fear of flying after a DNA test found her dad in America.

Theron Reece, aged 81, lives in California holding DNA test. Picture: Contributed by Theron ReeceTheron Reece, aged 81, lives in California holding DNA test. Picture: Contributed by Theron Reece

Since she was a girl, Penny Daws from Hales yearned to have her father in her life, but she only knew two things about him - he was American and was a serviceman, based at Sculthorpe, near Fakenham.

The mother-of-one said: "I have always had this pain longing, wanting a sense of belonging, but never thought that was possible.

"Being a soppy person, all I ever wanted was to know my dad. I am 59 this year and I have looked all my life," she said.

Miss Daws had investigated every avenue to try and find her father and had written into the morning talk show, Trisha as well as tracked down her mother's past partners.

But now, she will get on a plane for the first time on October 5 to meet her 81-year-old father who lives in Red Bluff, California.

After receiving a DNA testing kit for Christmas from her partner Russell, the tests came back with a match and she was linked up with her cousins.

After talking with her new-found family members, she heard the name Theron Reece for the first time and knew it was her father.

"I put that name in Google and it said he was on Facebook, I messaged him on there and asked if he was based in Sculthorpe and Lakenheath in 1958 to 1961," she said.

After speaking through social media, Miss Daws asked him whether he would do a DNA test, he agreed and the results came back a positive match.

Miss Daws added: "There must be people like me that are still trying to find their dad. My advice is just never up trying - this proves that you maybe able to find him even if you do not have their name or age."

Mr Reece said: "I am excited about this as much as she is and have wonderful thoughts of our first meeting and being able to share a new start for her," he added, "this is a beautiful story with a beautiful ending".

