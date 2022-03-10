F-35s from RAF Marham arrive in Estonia for NATO mission

F-35B from RAF Marham in Estonia - Credit: Ministry of Defence

Aircraft from RAF Marham in Norfolk have arrived in eastern Europe for a NATO mission.

F-35B Lightning aircraft are at Ämari airbase in Estonia to carry out NATO enhanced vigilance activity, a patrol mission in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The mission was announced on Friday, March 4, and an RAF spokesman said: "This activity provides air policing of NATO airspace ensuring a robust response to the Russian aggression seen in Ukraine and further contributing to the security of Europe."

The F-35s are supported by RAF Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft from RAF Brize Norton, which offer additional fuel for the jets giving them greater range and endurance.

The F-35B Lightning is a single-seat stealth combat aircraft intended to offer air superiority and perform strike missions.