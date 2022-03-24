Norfolk mission delivers tonnes of aid to Ukrainian refugees

Norfolk scout leader Adam Hale-Sutton (inset) is has transported donations to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Submitted

Tonnes of aid from Norfolk have been delivered to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.

Adam Hale-Sutton is undertaking weekly journeys across Europe taking aid supplies to Medyka in Poland, the largest border crossing from Ukraine, and transporting refugees back to Norfolk and elsewhere.

2.2 tonnes of aid had been delivered to an orphanage and to a refugee camp in Medyka. - Credit: Adam Hale-Sutton

Having already helped transport a group of Ukrainian refugees to safety in Ireland on a previous trip he hopes to bring back up to 20 more refugees who have sponsors either in the UK or Ireland.

His latest convoy, including the Hethersett scout minibus and his work van packed with donated goods, left Norfolk on Monday on the 1,600 mile trip and arrived in Medyka on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Hale-Sutton, who has taken a month-long break from his job in order to undertake at least four more aid missions, said 2.2 tonnes of aid had been delivered to an orphanage and to a refugee camp in Medyka.

Aid workers in Poland where aid from Norfolk was delivered by Adam Hale-Sutton (second right). - Credit: Adam Hale-Sutton

He said it had been “very well received” but the experience of meeting families including children who had fled fighting had been emotional.

A Just Giving page has been set up for people to donate and the group are seeking people willing to provide or sponsor minibuses for future missions.

The scout leader, a father-of-two from Little Melton, said they were waiting to see if paperwork could be completed to allow them to help one family to Ireland.

The 1,600 mile trip from Norfolk to the Poland-Ukraine border. - Credit: Submitted

“We have organised travel from Poland to Ireland by plane for a young lady and son who have only just made it over the border and they are part of the same family from last week,” he said.

“Hats off to the lovely ladies we have met from a charity in Ireland that have helped make this happen.”

Mr Hale-Sutton said Ukrainian families were still experiencing problems obtaining UK visas.

The government has launched a Homes for Ukraine website for people wanting to register as a sponsor to host a refugee.

Norfolk scout leader Adam Hale-Sutton who is planning more missions to transport Ukrainian refugees. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/AP

The aid on route across Europe in vehicles including a work van and the Hethersett scout group minibus. - Credit: Adam Hale-Sutton

“We will be meeting with a Red Cross rep this afternoon to hopefully organise bringing 10-15 family members with visas to the UK,” he added.

“We will hopefully be taking 10 people back to Krakow where we are staying in a hotel where he will put them up for the night.

“But on this trip the dynamics seem to change every five minutes.”

• This newspaper has launched an appeal for the people of Ukraine. You can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine