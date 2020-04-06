Search

Norfolk actress Claire Goose sends message of support to hospital staff

PUBLISHED: 07:45 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 06 April 2020

Norfolk actress Claire Goose who has sent a message of support to staff at the QEH in Kings Lynn. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Photos

Norfolk actress Claire Goose who has sent a message of support to staff at the QEH in Kings Lynn. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Photos

Actress Claire Goose has sent a message of support to NHS staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Best known for her television roles in hospital drama Casualty, the actress, 45, who grew up in Norfolk, praised the sacrifices of NHS staff at the hospital and urged people to follow advice to stay indoors.

In a message posted on twitter she said: “Thank you for all your wonderful work in the coming weeks and months. It is going to be extremely tough, but we are so grateful for all your sacrifices.”

The actress married husband Craig Woodrow, a TV producer, at Great Bircham in 2007 and with daughters Amelia and Evelyn are frequent visitors back to Norfolk.

She added: “I urge everyone to continue to support you by staying home. Stay safe and stop the spread of this virus.”

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

Prime minister Boris Johnson in hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

Prime minister Boris Johnson capping for carers on April 2 at 11 Downing Street, London. Photo credit should read: Pippa Fowles/Crown Copyright/10 Downing Street/PA Wire

