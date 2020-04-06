Norfolk actress Claire Goose sends message of support to hospital staff

Norfolk actress Claire Goose who has sent a message of support to staff at the QEH in Kings Lynn. Picture: Joel Ryan/PA Photos

Actress Claire Goose has sent a message of support to NHS staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Best known for her television roles in hospital drama Casualty, the actress, 45, who grew up in Norfolk, praised the sacrifices of NHS staff at the hospital and urged people to follow advice to stay indoors.

In a message posted on twitter she said: “Thank you for all your wonderful work in the coming weeks and months. It is going to be extremely tough, but we are so grateful for all your sacrifices.”

The actress married husband Craig Woodrow, a TV producer, at Great Bircham in 2007 and with daughters Amelia and Evelyn are frequent visitors back to Norfolk.

She added: “I urge everyone to continue to support you by staying home. Stay safe and stop the spread of this virus.”

- For updates on how coronavirus is affecting Norfolk, please visit our Facebook page here

- Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live