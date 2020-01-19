Norfolk life-savers complete gruelling coastal walk

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

Volunteers from a life-saving service in Norfolk are hoping to raise thousands after completing a gruelling coastal walk over the weekend.

Thirteen ladies from the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) walked around the county's coast from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea from Friday to Sunday, covering 83 miles while carrying 60kg of equipment between them.

The group were on the move for around 12 hours per day, starting at 6am each morning in a bid to raise money to help fund NARS's vital work.

The organisation receives no government funding and has been providing support to the ambulance service in Norfolk since 1970.

Among the walkers was 66-year-old Patricia Seaman, a first responder who is on standby 24/7 and does around 600 hours per month for NARS.

The ladies have set a target of £3,000 - to donate, click here.

