Search

Advanced search

Norfolk life-savers complete gruelling coastal walk

PUBLISHED: 15:06 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 19 January 2020

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

Volunteers from a life-saving service in Norfolk are hoping to raise thousands after completing a gruelling coastal walk over the weekend.

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Thirteen ladies from the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) walked around the county's coast from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea from Friday to Sunday, covering 83 miles while carrying 60kg of equipment between them.

The group were on the move for around 12 hours per day, starting at 6am each morning in a bid to raise money to help fund NARS's vital work.

The organisation receives no government funding and has been providing support to the ambulance service in Norfolk since 1970.

Among the walkers was 66-year-old Patricia Seaman, a first responder who is on standby 24/7 and does around 600 hours per month for NARS.

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The ladies have set a target of £3,000 - to donate, click here.

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading

Iceland has closed its King's Lynn store. Photo: Mark Trudgian/Google

Ofsted slams primary school as inadequate

Garboldisham Church Primary School has been judged to be inadequate following an inspection by Ofsted. Picture: Keith Evans

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Drink-driver caught behind the wheel with children in car

A driver was caught over the legal alcohol limit with two young children in the car. Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Iceland store closes after 30 years of trading

Iceland has closed its King's Lynn store. Photo: Mark Trudgian/Google

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Come and support us’ plea as pub gets top new chef

Norfolk Chef, Charlie Hodson, with the owners of The Crown Inn, in Northwold, David and Janice Walton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Norfolk pub launches giant fry-up boxes to takeaway

A Norfolk pub has launched takeaway breakfast boxes which come with a single, double or triple option Credit: The White Hart Swaffham

Norfolk life-savers complete gruelling coastal walk

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Paddy Davitt verdict: The acid test awaits for City. Can they address a damning statistic?

Emi Buendia's wait for a first Premier League goal goes on but the Norwich City attacker was influential again in the 1-0 win over Bournemouth Picture Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Incredibly alarming’ - cuts and climate change blamed for fire response delays

The fire being tackled Picture: Liz Coates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists