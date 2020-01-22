Search

Advanced search

Coastal walk raises thousands for new life-saving equipment

PUBLISHED: 14:33 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 22 January 2020

NARS volunteers with Judy Potter of Potters Resort. Picture: Potters Resort.

NARS volunteers with Judy Potter of Potters Resort. Picture: Potters Resort.

Archant

Volunteers who completed a gruelling 83-mile coastal walk at the weekend have raised thousands for new life-saving equipment to use in emergency situations in the county.

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Nine ladies who volunteer for the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) took part in a relay from Friday, January 17 and Sunday, January 19, as they walked around the county's coast from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea.

They managed to raise £3,517.35, which was enough to buy seven pieces of equipment called aerogens, for NARS first responders to use on people ill with breathing conditions.

Each unit costs £450 and an extra £30 each time it is used on a patient.

Full-time East of England Ambulance service paramedic and NARS volunteer Laura Brown organised the walk, and took part in all three days of the gruelling challenge which saw her go through 16 pairs of socks.

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

She said: "I'm so proud of all the ladies who agreed to join me in this walk and raise funds for a charity we are all so passionate about. The hardest part was the first day as the weather was against us and also we also had to navigate the salt marshes near Blakeney in the dark, which resulted in some muddy bottoms.

You may also want to watch:

"The best part of the walk was at the end of the day seeing more donations coming in, and a big thanks to the volunteers who supported us in the NARS support vehicle too.

"Crossing the finishing line at Potters was amazing and then being treated to drinks, dinner and time relaxing at Palms Health & Fitness Club. We also got presented with a voucher for Potters Aphrodite Beauty Studio to return for a foot and leg massage, which is just what we need after the walk.

NARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanNARS staff are walking the coast of Norfolk over three days while carrying 60kg of life-saving equipment to help raise funds to continue their life-saving work in Norfolk. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"A big thank you to everyone who supported us."

NARS patron John Potter, of Potters Resort in Hopton, said: "These modern-day heroes already volunteer in their spare time to save lives and then trek across the Norfolk coast to raise funds in the middle of January carrying 60kg to buy new equipment to help even more people in their time of need.

"I have such admiration for all the amazing volunteers at NARS and it has been wonderful to meet them and hear about the inspiring work they do.

Every donation they receive goes towards helping NARS continue to help people in Norfolk when they make a 999 call, and every donation shows the team just how valued they are. Although the walk is now done, raising money for the charity continues, so please do donate whatever you can."

Donations are still welcomed. To donate, click here.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Norwich to Swansea return? That will be £705 please

The UEA lecturer was quoted £705 for the ticket and says it raises questions about travelling across the country. Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Two cars in crash on A47

Emergency services were called to a crash near the A47 westbound slip road at Postwick. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Neighbours describe scene of ‘terrible’ crash where two cars flipped

Lakenham Road, Norwich, where a black Audi A4 and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Store closing’ signs go up in Palmers windows

'Store closing' signs have gone up in Palmers. The store has stood in the Market Place, Great Yarmouth, for over 180 years Picture: Liz Coates

Motorcyclist who died in A10 crash is named

Police signs appealing for witnesses near the scene of the fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the A10 at South Runcton, near Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

F-35 Dambusters Squadron flies from Marham to America for Exercise Red Flag

Aircraft from 617 Dambusters Squadron prepare to take off for America, where they will be taking part in Exercise Red Flag Picture: SAC Kitty Barratt

How to bluff your way through Les Misérables the musical

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK and Ireland tour Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists