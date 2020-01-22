Coastal walk raises thousands for new life-saving equipment

NARS volunteers with Judy Potter of Potters Resort. Picture: Potters Resort. Archant

Volunteers who completed a gruelling 83-mile coastal walk at the weekend have raised thousands for new life-saving equipment to use in emergency situations in the county.

Nine ladies who volunteer for the Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) took part in a relay from Friday, January 17 and Sunday, January 19, as they walked around the county's coast from Hunstanton to Hopton-on-Sea.

They managed to raise £3,517.35, which was enough to buy seven pieces of equipment called aerogens, for NARS first responders to use on people ill with breathing conditions.

Each unit costs £450 and an extra £30 each time it is used on a patient.

Full-time East of England Ambulance service paramedic and NARS volunteer Laura Brown organised the walk, and took part in all three days of the gruelling challenge which saw her go through 16 pairs of socks.

She said: "I'm so proud of all the ladies who agreed to join me in this walk and raise funds for a charity we are all so passionate about. The hardest part was the first day as the weather was against us and also we also had to navigate the salt marshes near Blakeney in the dark, which resulted in some muddy bottoms.

"The best part of the walk was at the end of the day seeing more donations coming in, and a big thanks to the volunteers who supported us in the NARS support vehicle too.

"Crossing the finishing line at Potters was amazing and then being treated to drinks, dinner and time relaxing at Palms Health & Fitness Club. We also got presented with a voucher for Potters Aphrodite Beauty Studio to return for a foot and leg massage, which is just what we need after the walk.

"A big thank you to everyone who supported us."

NARS patron John Potter, of Potters Resort in Hopton, said: "These modern-day heroes already volunteer in their spare time to save lives and then trek across the Norfolk coast to raise funds in the middle of January carrying 60kg to buy new equipment to help even more people in their time of need.

"I have such admiration for all the amazing volunteers at NARS and it has been wonderful to meet them and hear about the inspiring work they do.

Every donation they receive goes towards helping NARS continue to help people in Norfolk when they make a 999 call, and every donation shows the team just how valued they are. Although the walk is now done, raising money for the charity continues, so please do donate whatever you can."

Donations are still welcomed. To donate, click here.