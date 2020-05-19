NARS sees busiest start to year in half a century

NARS received their 500th call of 2020 last week - a new record for the charity in its 50th year. Picture: NARS Archant

A dedicated team of volunteer life-savers in Norfolk have seen the busiest start to a year in their history.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) is now in its 50th year and is made up of dozens of volunteers who support the emergency services in helping people across the county when needed.

You may also want to watch:

Last week the service received its 500th call of 2020 – a 50pc increase on the same period in 2019.

In order to continue offering this life-saving service, NARS is appealing for donations to support its work during the coronavirus crisis.

Steve Maddams, operational lead on the NARS executive committee and volunteer first responder, said: “Our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, critical care paramedics, paramedics and first responders are proud to provide cover to the people of Norfolk.

“Please support us today to help us for the next 500.”