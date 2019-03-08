Search

Critical care volunteers will trek 62 miles along Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 14:26 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 21 October 2019

Members of the NARS team going on a coastal trek.Top row, l-r: Nicky Ueckermann (doctor), Lucy Hammond (paramedic), Holly Bliss (paramedic), Georgina Withers (paramedic) and Suzanne Moffat (nurse). Bottom row, l-r, Karan Botsford (nurse), Laura Brown (paramedic). Picture: supplied by Laura Brown

Members of the NARS team going on a coastal trek.Top row, l-r: Nicky Ueckermann (doctor), Lucy Hammond (paramedic), Holly Bliss (paramedic), Georgina Withers (paramedic) and Suzanne Moffat (nurse). Bottom row, l-r, Karan Botsford (nurse), Laura Brown (paramedic). Picture: supplied by Laura Brown

A team of doctors, paramedics and first responders will be tackling a 62-mile trek along the Norfolk coast carrying 60kg of live-saving equipment each.

The 13 Norfolk Accident and Rescue Service (NARS) volunteers will form a three-team relay from Hunstanton to Cromer on January 17, 18 and 19 next year.

Volunteers provide vital care in their own time, responding from home and in three response vehicles to emergencies across rural Norfolk.

They receive no government funding and rely entirely on public donations.

Money will raised will go towards the critical care charity and a spokesman for the Dereham-based team said: "Any amount would mean the world to this team of life-savers. You never know when you might need us."

The team comprises Laura Brown, Georgina Withers, Lucy Hammond, Holly Bliss, Suzanne Moffat, Nicky Ueckermann, Sara Hulme, Karan Botsford, Karen Smithson, Pat Seaman, Nadine Blunt, Carole Aldred, and Angela Croucher.

To donate - https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-portal/fundraiserPage?pageId=1107565

