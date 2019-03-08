Search

Norfolk theatre group to perform C.S Lewis' The Magician's Nephew

PUBLISHED: 17:33 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 12 August 2019

Fensong rehearsing for Magician's Nephew performance. Picture: Fensong

A theatre group wants to bring the community together with their performances.

Fensong a Nordelph-based theatre group, near Downham Market, will be performing C S Lewis' The Magician's Nephew on Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15 at Nordelph Village hall at 7.30pm and on Friday, August 16 and Saturday, August 17 at Downham Methodist Church at 7.30pm.

Fensong leader, Cate Markwell said: "It tells us exactly how Queen Jadis got into Narnia and became the White Ice Queen of the story. As usual there will be features of physical theatre and a deaf signed finale, as has become our custom."

Children from six upwards and adults and young leaders will showcase their talents through masks, puppetry, dance and singing.

Abigail Scott, 15, said: "I'm excited about the show because I am working with the other members of Fensong who all fit together like a family and to see the faces of the community that come to see the performance, who don't really leave their homes because there isn't a lot on, however we are slowly changing that.

"If people are house bound it's an opportunity to meet new people and see what is happening in their villages that they might not know about."

Chris O'Shea-Barnes, 19, said: "It's a lot of fun and it has bits of comedy and bits of seriousness in the performance, we have had so much fun rehearsing and learning the play."

Tickets are £3 for concessions and £5 for adults.

To book tickets visit the Fensong Facebook page or call 01366 324559.

