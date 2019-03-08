Norfolk performing arts youth group wins £5,000

A Norfolk based performing arts group that provides a safe space for young people has been awarded £5,000.

Fensong. a group based in Nordelph, near Downham Market, has been given a Calor Gas Rural Community Fund.

The group uses performing arts to help children with autism, bullying and poverty.

The money, which was given to them as a result of a Calor Gas competition where members of the public were asked to vote, will be used to purchase equipment.

Cate Markwell, who runs the group, said: "Fensong is there for children and adults who want to be part of a performing arts community, to share fun and laughter, and to delight audiences with our down to earth drama.

"Our aim is to unashamedly introduce them to the Christian concepts of love, generosity, sharing, respect and creativity.

"Virtually all our kids have issues, such as autism, Aspergers, ADHD, self-harm, bullying and poverty or come from dysfunctional home backgrounds."

Fensong was formed in March 2018 to provide a safe place for children to get together and perform music, dance and drama.

The former head of drama at Downham Market Academy said: "We have been selected from many groups to receive the Calor Community Award, for which we are very grateful as it allows us now to buy new full-sized keyboards for the group and a lighting desk and lights for one of our lads who would not be seen dead performing in front of an audience."

Erica Richardson, group member, said: "Fensong is like a small family. It makes you feel safe and helps us with our confidence by doing theatre.

"I take part in singing and dancing and I also teach songs through sign language to the kids.

"I hope people see the difference our community are making for the children and join us, it helps us get out of the house and allows us to be ourselves."

The group has also been recognised in the Love Britain and Ireland awards, winning an award for start up and inclusion.

Fensong meets twice a week on Tuesdays at Nordelph Village Hall from 6-7.30pm and on Saturdays from 10am-12pm.