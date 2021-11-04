Last chance to nominate your Stars of Norfolk and Waveney!
- Credit: Simon Finlay Photography
There are just a few days left to enter your heroes and heroines into this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.
The Hopkins Homes-sponsored awards enters its ninth year in 2021 and it is time to shout about those going above and beyond for others within their communities.
Nominate your stars in the form below to give them their well-deserved recognition for their selfless acts.
Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, November 7. Winners and finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges for each category and announced in a special supplement in the EDP on November 23.
Finalists will then be invited to an event at Norwich Cathedral on Friday, December 3. In addition to this, in October we announced the support of Norwich Theatre Royal via their donation of four pantomime tickets for each of the winners.
You may also want to watch:
The awards are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Editor David Powles, said: "We've been delighted with the reaction so far to this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards - but we know there are so many more people out there who are worthy of a nomination.
"It's not too late, show someone you appreciate what they have done and get the nomination in to us."
This year's categories are:
- Carer of the Year
- Charity Hero of the Year
- Community Hero of the Year
- Education Hero of the Year
- Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year
- Team/Community Group of the Year
- Village/Town of the Year
- NHS Person of the Year
- Police/Fire Person of the Year
- Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year
- Young Person of the Year