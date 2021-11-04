Last chance to nominate your Stars of Norfolk and Waveney!

There are just a few days left to enter your heroes and heroines into the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

There are just a few days left to enter your heroes and heroines into this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.

The Hopkins Homes-sponsored awards enters its ninth year in 2021 and it is time to shout about those going above and beyond for others within their communities.

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. DC Verity Holmes, Police/Fire Person of the Year. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Nominate your stars in the form below to give them their well-deserved recognition for their selfless acts.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, November 7. Winners and finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges for each category and announced in a special supplement in the EDP on November 23.

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. Ragna Page, Carer of the Year. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Finalists will then be invited to an event at Norwich Cathedral on Friday, December 3. In addition to this, in October we announced the support of Norwich Theatre Royal via their donation of four pantomime tickets for each of the winners.

Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles speaks at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards in 2019. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

The awards are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Editor David Powles, said: "We've been delighted with the reaction so far to this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards - but we know there are so many more people out there who are worthy of a nomination.

"It's not too late, show someone you appreciate what they have done and get the nomination in to us."

This year's categories are: