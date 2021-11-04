News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Last chance to nominate your Stars of Norfolk and Waveney!

Author Picture Icon

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 3:06 PM November 4, 2021
The EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards presentation was held on Friday. Photo: Simon Finlay Pho

There are just a few days left to enter your heroes and heroines into the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

There are just a few days left to enter your heroes and heroines into this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards.

The Hopkins Homes-sponsored awards enters its ninth year in 2021 and it is time to shout about those going above and beyond for others within their communities. 

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. DC Verity Holmes, Police/Fire Per

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. DC Verity Holmes, Police/Fire Person of the Year. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Nominate your stars in the form below to give them their well-deserved recognition for their selfless acts.

Nominations close at midnight on Sunday, November 7. Winners and finalists will be chosen by a panel of judges for each category and announced in a special supplement in the EDP on November 23. 

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. Ragna Page, Carer of the Year. Pi

EDP Stars of Norfolk and Waveney 2020 Awards at Norwich Cathedral. Ragna Page, Carer of the Year. - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Finalists will then be invited to an event at Norwich Cathedral on Friday, December 3. In addition to this, in October we announced the support of Norwich Theatre Royal via their donation of four pantomime tickets for each of the winners.

Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles speaks at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards in 2019.

Eastern Daily Press editor David Powles speaks at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards in 2019. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

The awards are being organised in-house by the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News. Editor David Powles, said: "We've been delighted with the reaction so far to this year's Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards - but we know there are so many more people out there who are worthy of a nomination.

"It's not too late, show someone you appreciate what they have done and get the nomination in to us."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK
  2. 2 Car lands in A47 ditch after four-vehicle collision
  3. 3 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
  1. 4 Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live
  2. 5 Human remains found in search for Diane
  3. 6 Police hunting wanted Norwich man
  4. 7 Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse
  5. 8 Man assaulted and followed in Sainsbury's car park in road rage incident
  6. 9 New enterprise park to bring 1,250 jobs, hotel and restaurants
  7. 10 Parents pay heartbreaking tribute to 'amazing' Abbie, 18

This year's categories are:

  • Carer of the Year
  • Charity Hero of the Year
  • Community Hero of the Year 
  • Education Hero of the Year
  • Outstanding Bravery Act of the Year
  • Team/Community Group of the Year
  • Village/Town of the Year
  • NHS Person of the Year
  • Police/Fire Person of the Year
  • Unsung Hero/Heroine of the Year
  • Young Person of the Year
Fill out my online form.
Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The old water tower in Dereham is on the market as a four-bedroom home

Old water tower put up for sale as four-bedroom home

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Stephen Bates is facing sentence at Norwich Crown Court for running a man over in a van. PIC: Norwic

Norfolk fencer jailed over £26k fraud for uncompleted work

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon