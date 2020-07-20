Norfolk Day Heroes: have we heard about yours yet?

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant Â© 2018

There’s still time to nominate your Norfolk Day Heroes.

Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

New to this year’s Norfolk Day celebrations, taking place on July 27, we want to honour the numerous people who go above and beyond to help communities in our county.

In partnership with our sponsor, Norwich Research Park, we’re putting together a list and sharing the stories of 50 Norfolk Day Heroes and we’re asking you, our readers, to nominate people by writing 200 words explaining how they have helped others in Norfolk.

Nominations so far have included charity managers, a six-year-old litter picker and people keeping communities connected online.

Editor of the Eastern Daily Press, David Powles, said: “We have seen some incredible Norfolkians nominated so far, it is inspiring to see that so many people are so selfless in their help for others.

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“There’s still time to nominate your heroes and give them the recognition they deserve for their incredible actions.”

Matthew Scade, volunteer manager at Waveney Foodbank, was nominated as a Norfolk Day Hero by Mike Poole.

Mr Scade has been working throughout the Covid-19 crisis, delivering food to clients – many have been isolating or ill.

Mr Poole said: “He has been collecting 1000s of kilograms of food from supermarkets with short dates and distributing it to people in Diss, Beccles and Harleston.

“Without him I don’t know how we would have survived.”

Another nominee is 10-year-old Toby Griffith, who plays for Dereham Town U10s Blacks and Norwich City PDC (player development centre).

The 10-year-old, who was nominated by his brother, Luke, raised £1,240 for the NHS by running a marathon on his driveway during lockdown.

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade with food boxes. Picture: Simon Parkin Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade with food boxes. Picture: Simon Parkin

His father Stevan Griffith said: “While being in lockdown he came up with the idea of running a marathon (26 miles) in his driveway. This is 2600 times up and down the driveway.

“He’s spending one hour a day running with the help of his older brother Luke, 15. Toby is looking at completing this marathon on his 10th birthday, which is on April 25.”

The Eastern Daily Press, along with our friends at Norwich Research Park, will choose the 50 Norfolk Day Heroes who will all receive a trophy and have their stories printed in this newspaper.

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, July 20.

Toby Griffiths is running a marathon in his driveway. Picture: Stevan Griffiths Toby Griffiths is running a marathon in his driveway. Picture: Stevan Griffiths

How to nominate a Norfolk Day Hero:

• Fill in our online form, embedded within the online version of this story, to let us know who you are nominating and why.

• You can also email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk by 5pm on Monday, July 20 with the name and age of your nominee along with 200 words explaining why they deserve to be a Norfolk Day Hero or send your nomination via post to: FAO Abigail Nicholson, Eastern Daily Press, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.