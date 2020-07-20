Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Day Heroes: have we heard about yours yet?

PUBLISHED: 11:44 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 20 July 2020

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick Butcher

Residents of Fleggburgh,Clippesby and Billockby gather at Fleggburgh Village Hall to celebrate Norfolk Day. MeliaYassin (correct) with her Norfolk Day Flag. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant Â© 2018

There’s still time to nominate your Norfolk Day Heroes.

Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.Norfolk Day 2020 is sponsored by Norwich Research Park.

New to this year’s Norfolk Day celebrations, taking place on July 27, we want to honour the numerous people who go above and beyond to help communities in our county.

In partnership with our sponsor, Norwich Research Park, we’re putting together a list and sharing the stories of 50 Norfolk Day Heroes and we’re asking you, our readers, to nominate people by writing 200 words explaining how they have helped others in Norfolk.

Nominations so far have included charity managers, a six-year-old litter picker and people keeping communities connected online.

Editor of the Eastern Daily Press, David Powles, said: “We have seen some incredible Norfolkians nominated so far, it is inspiring to see that so many people are so selfless in their help for others.

Norfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorfolk Day 2019 merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“There’s still time to nominate your heroes and give them the recognition they deserve for their incredible actions.”

Matthew Scade, volunteer manager at Waveney Foodbank, was nominated as a Norfolk Day Hero by Mike Poole.

Mr Scade has been working throughout the Covid-19 crisis, delivering food to clients – many have been isolating or ill.

Mr Poole said: “He has been collecting 1000s of kilograms of food from supermarkets with short dates and distributing it to people in Diss, Beccles and Harleston.

You may also want to watch:

“Without him I don’t know how we would have survived.”

Another nominee is 10-year-old Toby Griffith, who plays for Dereham Town U10s Blacks and Norwich City PDC (player development centre).

The 10-year-old, who was nominated by his brother, Luke, raised £1,240 for the NHS by running a marathon on his driveway during lockdown.

Waveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade with food boxes. Picture: Simon ParkinWaveney Foodbank operations manager Matthew Scade with food boxes. Picture: Simon Parkin

His father Stevan Griffith said: “While being in lockdown he came up with the idea of running a marathon (26 miles) in his driveway. This is 2600 times up and down the driveway.

“He’s spending one hour a day running with the help of his older brother Luke, 15. Toby is looking at completing this marathon on his 10th birthday, which is on April 25.”

The Eastern Daily Press, along with our friends at Norwich Research Park, will choose the 50 Norfolk Day Heroes who will all receive a trophy and have their stories printed in this newspaper.

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, July 20.

Toby Griffiths is running a marathon in his driveway. Picture: Stevan GriffithsToby Griffiths is running a marathon in his driveway. Picture: Stevan Griffiths

How to nominate a Norfolk Day Hero:

• Fill in our online form, embedded within the online version of this story, to let us know who you are nominating and why.

• You can also email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk by 5pm on Monday, July 20 with the name and age of your nominee along with 200 words explaining why they deserve to be a Norfolk Day Hero or send your nomination via post to: FAO Abigail Nicholson, Eastern Daily Press, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

‘We don’t sell ketchup’: New gourmet burger van cooking up success

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

‘We don’t sell ketchup’: New gourmet burger van cooking up success

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man caught up in Ryanair bomb drama

Jarl Barnes from Toftwood was on board the Ryanair flight from Stansted to Oslo that had a 'bomb threat'. Picture: Jarl Barnes

Taxi firm loses 80,000 fares per month

ABC Taxis marketing manager Chris Harvey, second from left, said passenger numbers are now back on the rise after a drop of 80pc at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Sushi restaurant’s plea after seeing no-show diners every day

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi in Norwich. Picture: Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum