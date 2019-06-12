Search

Norfolk woman's 12-hour musical marathon in memory of late husband

12 June, 2019 - 13:49
Noelle Scott with be playing her piano for 12 hours for charity. Picture: Noelle Scott

Archant

A Norfolk women is taking on a marathon of musical proportions as she prepares to play the keyboard for 12 hours.

Noelle Scott, 69, is a legal secretary by day but her real passion is music.

Having raised money in the past for a CAT scanner at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, she is now raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

She is raising the money in memory of her late husband Denis Scott, 83, who died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in September last year.

Ms Scott said: "I played around Norfolk some years ago, but due to my husband's failing health, I have had to put the music on hold for the last few years to care for him.

"He played a vital part in helping me with the music in his earlier days, but sadly, he passed away last September.

"However, I know he would have wanted me to take up where I left off, and it is therefore my intention to get back into music in a big way."

The marathon will be held from 10am to 10pm at Narborough Sports and Social Club, in Narborough, between Kings Lynn and Swaffham, on Saturday, June 29.

