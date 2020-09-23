Cromer restaurant hits back at Tripadvisor to get racist review removed

A North Norfolk chef has hit out at Tripadvisor for only removing a racist review of one of his restaurants after he took to social media to complain.

No1 Cromer, which has hit back at a malicious Tripadvisor review. Picture: Google Maps No1 Cromer, which has hit back at a malicious Tripadvisor review. Picture: Google Maps

Galton Blackiston, who owns No1 Cromer, called on the reviewing website to issue an apology to his manager and take down a post which contained racist language and a version of events which the business rebutted.

The review, which was on the site for six days, recounted a group’s visit to the seaside fish and chip restaurant during which the reviewer claimed they received poor service resulting in a “massive altercation”.

However, No1 responded to the review saying it had CCTV evidence contradicting its version of events and was “horrified” that Tripadvisor had not removed the post which “clearly used racist language about a member of staff.”

Now, following an approach from this newspaper and Mr Blackiston’s comments, Tripadvisor has removed the review, but the chef has said it should not have taken so much hassle.

A spokesperson for Tripadvisor said: “There is no place for racism on Tripadvisor. Our moderation team has investigated the review and determined that it is in breach our guidelines, and as a result it has been removed.”

Mr Blackiston, who also owns Morston Hall near Holt, said: “Obviously I’m pleased that they’ve done the right thing but if I hadn’t complained and let it go it wouldn’t have been removed, so it’s a bit of hassle.

“On the one hand I’m pleased then on the other hand I’m still angry because it’s taken this to get it removed. If I had done nothing and left it on there it would still be on there.”

The chef said if he had a choice his businesses would not be on the reviewing site: “I would say most people don’t take any notice of Tripadvisor in any case but there’s a huge element of people that do so it’s the worst possible social media site as you can’t do anything about it.

“I don’t ask to be on there if I had it my way I’d be taken off there,” he said.