Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

'It's going to be carnage' - Coastal train services replaced by buses on day of Norwich City match

PUBLISHED: 15:06 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 25 October 2019

Norwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day Picture by Alan Stanford

Norwich City fans approaching Carrow Road on a match day Picture by Alan Stanford

©Focus Images Limited

Football fans travelling from the coast to watch Norwich City host Manchester United on Sunday have been warned that no trains will be running on match day,

Norwich City season ticket holder Luke Fisher, with joint majority shareholder Michael Wynn-Jones. Picture: Luke FisherNorwich City season ticket holder Luke Fisher, with joint majority shareholder Michael Wynn-Jones. Picture: Luke Fisher

Due to engineering works being carried out by Network Rail, trains will not be running on Wherry Line, which connects Norwich to Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth, on Sunday, October 25.

As a result, supporters travelling to the game from these places will be required to use replacement bus services, which have been put on by Greater Anglia to make up for the lack of trains.

The works are part of an ongoing project to install new signalling technology on the Wherry Line, which serves passengers travelling between Norwich and the two coastal towns.

Luke Fisher, a Norwich City season ticket holder who usually travels to games via train from his home in Brundall, said he could see it being "chaotic" for travelling fans.

He said: "Quite often there is only one carriage on the trains on matchdays, resulting in people being packed in like sardines. Getting to and from a game can be difficult enough as it is, so this is frustrating. It's going to be carnage.

You may also want to watch:

"I will be making alternative travel arrangements on Sunday as I simply can't trust that Greater Anglia's buses will provide an efficient service."

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "For fans travelling to the football match in Norwich, the Great Eastern mainline to and from London is open for fans to travel and complete their journey by rail.

"Alternative bus replacement services are in place for anyone travelling on routes that are affected by engineering works but where possible we always try to ensure that one of the two mainlines is open to cater for significant events."

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Our staff at Norwich are aware and prepared for this Sunday's football match. Network Rail is carrying out engineering work but customers will still be able to travel because we have arranged a replacement bus service.

"We are also running an additional train service - the 19.10 Norwich to Thetford after the match.

"We would advise customers to allow extra time for their journeys as we expect stations and services to be busy."

MORE: Details confirmed of matchday tributes to City legend Duncan Forbes

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Women’s fashion retailer closes in city centre

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

‘Lovable rogue’ found face down in bedroom the day after his first date

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk’s health IT systems most ‘digitally immature’ in the UK

NHS IT systems in Norfolk are the most digitally immature in the UK, a health chief has warned. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists