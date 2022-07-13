No steam ahead! Trains pulled from Norfolk railway due to heat warning

No steam trains will run on a Norfolk railway this weekend due to the increased risk of fire from extremely hot weather.

Steam trains will be withdrawn from service on the Mid Norfolk Railway on July 16 and 17, when temperatures are expected to hit over 30C.

An extreme heat warning is in place for the county until Monday.

As a result trains on Saturday will be hauled by the Class 14 diesel locomotive, with one of the railway's Class 47 locomotives will be doing the honours on Sunday.

A Mid Norfolk Railway spokeswoman said: "Due to the fire risk of running steam this weekend, steam services on both days have been withdrawn as a safety precaution."



