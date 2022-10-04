OPINION: No rest in battle against domestic abuse during tricky autumn

Mandy Proctor says Leeway's hard work will continue through what is expected to be a tricky end to the year for many families - Credit: Laura Dodsworth/Posed by models

Mandy Proctor, chief executive of Norwich-based domestic abuse support charity Leeway says they are braced for a busy end to the year

The non-stop nature of charity work means that you don’t always get the chance to look back on progress over the years, but packing for an office move recently offered some reflection time.

While packing can be a stressful time, it was nice to reminisce and reflect on the strides that have been made both at Leeway and in the wider domestic abuse cause.

Over this time there have been many positives, particularly how Leeway has expanded in these years, enabling the charity to support as many people experiencing domestic abuse as possible.

It has also been fantastic to see awareness of domestic abuse increase and some positive developments politically, especially with the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act.

The events of the last couple of years has seen violence against women and girls fast-tracked to the top of the priority list, particularly following the murder of Sarah Everard.

Amid the reaction to this shocking case, many women spoke out about their experiences of feeling unsafe when going about their daily lives – something that nobody should ever have to feel.

It was shocking, but sadly not surprising, to hear so many people speaking out about their experiences, including many people here in Norfolk.

Many had kept quiet about their experiences for years, feeling as though they could not speak out because they wouldn’t be believed or potentially victim blamed.

The reaction to this has helped to bring about important change, with a Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy released and already working to support those experiencing this, as well as taking a tough stance towards perpetrators.

This will work alongside the Domestic Abuse Act – introduced a few years ago – to ensure that we are doing all we can to protect victims, as well as tackling the problem at an earlier stage.

New measures are still being introduced as part of the Domestic Abuse Act, with non-fatal strangulation recently made a criminal offence punishable by up to five years in prison.

The final package of measures is expected to be introduced by the middle of 2023 and will hopefully provide a great foundation to build upon in the coming years.

It is a huge positive, but it is important that we do not rest on our laurels. There is still work to be done to raise awareness and there will still be gaps that need to be addressed.

There are still pressing issues surrounding those with no recourse to public funds, meaning that they are often unable to get the support they need, and funding for community-based services to provide that support is another key issue.

We can definitely reflect positively on the hard work and campaigning that has got us to this point, but now is not the time to put our feet up.

Looking at the here and now, as well as the upcoming autumn, it is a concern that the current situation, which has seen the cost of everyday living rise dramatically, will have a huge impact on those experiencing domestic abuse.

I am fearful that some people may feel they are unable to come forward for support as they will be worried about supporting themselves financially and may feel they have to stay in their relationship. It is a concern which could get worse, with bills expected to rise even further in the autumn months.

Issues such as housing and finances have always been barriers for people leaving relationships and these obstacles become greater with the cost of living rising and bills soaring.

The risk presented by more people staying with perpetrators is that they become trapped in the relationship and even more withdrawn from potential support networks. There is also the increased risk of serious harm or homicide.

We must do all we can to continue to raise awareness of how people can access support and encourage them to do so, as well as looking out for our friends, family, and neighbours.

A lot of great work has been done to get domestic abuse in the public eye and a lot of obstacles have been overcome, but it is time to roll our sleeves up again and tackle this latest challenge head on.