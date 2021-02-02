News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

No police investigation into Covid rule breaking town councillor

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:52 AM February 2, 2021   
Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed no action will be taken against a councillor who broke Covid quarantine rules by visiting a high street following a positive test.

Independent Swaffham Town Councillor, Lindsay Beech admitted to breaking her coronavirus isolation on January 7, by walking around Swaffham town centre without wearing a mask.

Ms Beech released a statement after residents took to social media to say she had been seen walking around the town after testing positive for coronavirus - as she "thought she was allowed to take exercise".

Prizes were handed out by Lady Georgina Roberts High Sheriff of Norfolk with help from: Cllr Jill S

Councillor Lindsay Beech (left) who has admitted to breaking coronavirus rules - Credit: Swaffham Town Council

Norfolk Police confirmed the councillor was spoken to after the incident and Ms Beech refused to resign when the breach was discussed at a meeting of Swaffham Town Council (STC) on January 13.

At the meeting, eight councillors voted to refer Mrs Beech to the monitoring officer at Breckland Council, while Les Scott and Wendy Bensley abstained.

Once referred, the monitoring officer at the district council said they could not take action against her as they were under the impression that there was a police investigation and she was "not acting in her official capacity" at the time of the breach.

Breckland District Council

Breckland District Council's monitoring officer said it could not take any action against Lindsay Beech - Credit: Ian Burt

A spokesman said: "As Covid rules enforcement is a police matter and the alleged incident took place while the town council member was not acting in their official capacity as a councillor, in line with our Councillor Code of Conduct Policy we are unable to take investigatory action.”

Norfolk Police have since confirmed that there has been no investigation into her actions.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said: “The individual concerned was spoken to by officers and no further action was taken.”

Ms Beech is an elected member of STC, meaning she is not paid for her role but is given expenses to compensate for time on council business.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash
  2. 2 Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk
  3. 3 Council to buy car dealership - to knock it down for river crossing
  1. 4 Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT
  2. 5 Norwich pet shops stopping selling popular animal treats
  3. 6 Public car park to be made free for jab appointments
  4. 7 Driver 'showing off' to friend pulled handbrake at 70mph on A47
  5. 8 Collectibles shop which became celebrity draw to close after 35 years
  6. 9 Sex attacker caught after live streaming victim, 13, in bed
  7. 10 Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?

Town councillors cannot be "sacked" from their role but can be referred to the monitoring officer for any breaches in the code of conduct or a "vote of no confidence" can be called.

Ms Beech was approached for comment but could not be reached.

Coronavirus
Swaffham News
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Updated

Driver cut free from vehicle following two-car crash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Man's body found on Gorleston beach

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus