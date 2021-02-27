No plans for plaque scheme on Cromer Pier, says council

Published: 5:30 AM February 27, 2021

A Cromer councillor has said there are no plans to start a plaque scheme on the seaside town's famous pier while slamming "incoherent suggestions" the landmark is "somehow a problem" to fund.

Earlier this month, a North Norfolk District Council councillor suggested the long term strategy for Cromer Pier be reviewed to see if any "fresh ideas" could be found for how to pay for its maintenance.

The comments, which were made by Gerard Mancini-Boyle, inspired a Cromer resident to suggest a plaque scheme, similar to the one on Southwold Pier, be introduced on Cromer Pier.

The suggestion received public support with a number of people writing into this newspaper to say how much they liked the idea.

But, Tim Adams, a NNDC and Cromer town councillor has ruled out a plaque scheme being introduced on the pier.

Mr Adams, said: "Plaques have been considered before, but would not provide any ongoing revenue to the council.

"There would be an initial limited capital receipt, but that would be later offset by maintenance, and administration costs as councils struggled to maintain contact with the purchasers. I would also question whether we would really to see plaques populate the Pier structure.”

Mr Adams also thanked NNDC for clarifying its position on Cromer Pier after Eric Seward, the local authority's deputy leader, said he wanted to make it clear the council had no plans to change the way it funded or maintained Cromer Pier in his budget speech during the latest full council meeting.

Mr Adam's said: "We have now seen these incoherent suggestions from errant councillors and previous administrations that Cromer Pier is somehow a problem for the council to fund far too many times before.

"Of course, this could really not be further from the case. As a package, Cromer is extremely successful.

"The existence of our famous Pier adds greatly to the revenues of businesses, and to the council. The service charges and car parking revenue from Cromer alone have paid for the maintenance of the pier many times over, and continue to deliver to the district as a whole."